After 57 Years In St. Paul, Midway Pro Bowl Closes Its Doors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly 60 years in business, people are saying goodbye to a St. Paul bowling alley.

The Midway Pro Bowl opened on Aug. 12, 1960. It opened as a state-of-the-art facility with 32 lanes, air conditioning and two cocktail lounges. Bowlers came out to celebrate the end of an era Friday night.

“Give the people who allowed us to operate to come and say their goodbyes and obviously you can see it’s a tremendous show of support,”

The current owner of the Midway Shopping Center terminated its lease with the bowling alley. The land is being redeveloped for the new soccer stadium being built there.

