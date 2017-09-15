Health Department Investigating After More Than 100 Inmates Fall Ill At Ramsey County Jail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are investigating after more than 100 inmates got sick at a Minnesota jail.

According to authorities, 137 inmates at the Ramsey County Jail were affected by illness Saturday. All of the afflicted inmates were treated by the jail’s nursing staff and are recovering.

The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating what caused the outbreak. Summit Food, the jail’s food service provider, was notified and sent a representative to the jail Saturday.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office disinfected anything shared by the inmates. Inmates were advised to wash their hands more than usual.

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. John Eastham said this is the first time an incident like this has occurred. Authorities are waiting on the results of the investigation before taking further action.

