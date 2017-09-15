Timberwolves Sign Shabazz Muhammad

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back forward Shabazz Muhammad, the team announced Friday.

Muhammad has spent his entire four-year career with the Wolves. He was drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2013 and traded to Minnesota on draft night.

gettyimages 506492692 Timberwolves Sign Shabazz Muhammad

(credit: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 24-year-old averaged 9.9 points in 19.4 minutes per game over 78 games last season.

Muhammad holds a team record for most 20+ point games off the bench. He surpassed Sam Mitchell on April 12 against Houston with his 23rd such game.

The team did not announce the terms of the deal.

