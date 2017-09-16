Delano Artist Wins 2017 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An artist from Minnesota will have his work featured on the 2017 Federal Duck Stamp.
Delano artist Bob Hautman won the 2017 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest with his painting of a pair of ducks hovering over the water.
The painting will be turned into the 2018-2019 Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, which goes on sale in June 2018. All waterfowl hunters over the age of 16 are required to carry the stamp, which costs $25.
This is the third time Bob Hautman has won the contest – his art also graced the 1997-1998 and 2001-2002 Federal Duck Stamps.
His brothers – Jim and Joe – have each won the contest five times.
The contest was held at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and featured 215 entries. Twelve entries made it to Saturday’s final round. Greg Alexander of Ashland, Wisconsin, placed second and Christine Clayton of Sidney, Ohio, took third place.
In addition to acting as a hunting permit, the stamp can be used for free admission to any national wildlife refuge that charges an entry fee.