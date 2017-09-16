After Equifax Breach, Franken Proposes Consumer Data Protection Legislation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Al Franken wants you to have more control over your personal information.
He’s proposed legislation to help protect consumers’ personal data from being compromised. It comes after consumer report agency Equifax was hacked.
Franken says he hopes the legislation would hold “data brokers” accountable. Data brokers buy and sell personal information, internet browsing habits and other consumer data.
“Our legislation would allow you to find out, there’s transparency, find out what they have. And to correct anything that is wrong. And also to prohibit them from selling it to other entities,” Franken said.
Franken is the top Democrat on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law.