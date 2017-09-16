After Equifax Breach, Franken Proposes Consumer Data Protection Legislation

Filed Under: Al Franken, Equifax

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Al Franken wants you to have more control over your personal information.

He’s proposed legislation to help protect consumers’ personal data from being compromised. It comes after consumer report agency Equifax was hacked.

RELATED: After Equifax Hack, Should You Freeze Your Credit?

Franken says he hopes the legislation would hold “data brokers” accountable. Data brokers buy and sell personal information, internet browsing habits and other consumer data.

“Our legislation would allow you to find out, there’s transparency, find out what they have. And to correct anything that is wrong. And also to prohibit them from selling it to other entities,” Franken said.

Franken is the top Democrat on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch