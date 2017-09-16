Mike’s Mix: Popol Vuh’s Mayahuel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Saturday, Mike Augustyniak features a local mixologist to get a new recipe you can use to impress your craft cocktail-enthusiast friends. This week, he gets a tasty preview of a new, refined Mexican restaurant from the folks behind Lyn65.
Mayahuel
1 ¾ oz Cruzan Aged Light Rum
¼ oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
½ oz Licor 43
1 ½ oz Corn Milk*
¼ oz Rich (2:1) Simple Syrup
¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
3 Basil Leaves
2-3 slices Serrano Peppers
Smoked Paprika to garnish
* To make Corn Milk: use a blender to puree fresh, uncooked sweet corn. Strain liquid through a strainer or cheesecloth. Allow to rest for several hours, then remove and use (or store for up to 2 days) the liquid on top, discarding the pulp on the bottom.
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients (except Paprika) in a shaker tin, and shake vigorously over ice. Double strain into a chilled Coupe or Martini glass. Garnish with a dusting of Paprika.
Popol Vuh and Centro (from team that brought you Lyn65) will open in Northeast Minneapolis in the late Fall of 2017. Centro will be a modern taqueria with cocktails on tap (and a boozy slushy!). Popol Vuh will feature upscale Mexican dishes and craft cocktails with a Latin flair.