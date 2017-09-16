More Twin Cities Red Cross Volunteers Heading To Hurricane Zones

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 40 American Red Cross volunteers are training to help in the aftermath of the deadly hurricanes down south.
The Twin Cities group will be traveling to Florida, Texas and the Virgin Islands.
The new volunteers will join more than 130 others who are already helping in both Texas and Florida.
The Red Cross is still in need of donations. Organization officials say recovery in the impacted areas will take many months.