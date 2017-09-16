More Twin Cities Red Cross Volunteers Heading To Hurricane Zones

Filed Under: American Red Cross, Florida, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Texas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 40 American Red Cross volunteers are training to help in the aftermath of the deadly hurricanes down south.

red cross volunteer training More Twin Cities Red Cross Volunteers Heading To Hurricane Zones

(credit: CBS)

The Twin Cities group will be traveling to Florida, Texas and the Virgin Islands.

WCCO Viewers Raise $50,000 For Hurricane Victims, Red Cross

The new volunteers will join more than 130 others who are already helping in both Texas and Florida.

The Red Cross is still in need of donations. Organization officials say recovery in the impacted areas will take many months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch