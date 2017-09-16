Sheriff: Man Takes Toddler On 100 MPH Police Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old man is in custody after driving in excess of 100 miles per hour in a police chase — all with a toddler in tow.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office says their deputies and Janesville police tried to stop the driver after he was reported to be traveling as fast as 112 miles per hour on Waseca County Road 2 late Friday night.
A chase began, heading into Blue Earth County and through the heart of St. Clair.
The high-speed pursuit continued onto County Road 90, until a deputy successful used the Pursuit Intervention Technique, or the PIT maneuver, on County Road 8.
The driver was arrested without incident, and a 1-and-a-half-year-old child was discover inside, buckled into a car seat in the back.
First responders say the toddler was not hurt.
The driver is awaiting charges in the Waseca County Jail.