Wayzata Boy Makes Lemonade Stand To Help Fallen Officer’s Family

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A little boy in Wayzata wanted to do his part to help the family of a fallen Twin Cities police officer.
Cooper Cullen, 9, set up a lemonade stand Saturday to raise money for William Mathews‘s wife and son.
He was joined by his friends Max, Lila and Mason.
Cooper’s father says his son overheard him and his wife talking about the tragedy, which inspired his philanthropic gesture.
He says all the hard work of making the lemonade by hand was worth it.
“I wanted to do this for the police officer’s family because I felt bad for them,” Cooper said. “I don’t know how it will help, but I hope it helps in some way.”
Cooper says he wanted to raise at least $200, but the lemonade stand actually raised more than $2,500 for Officer Mathews’ family.