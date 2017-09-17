4 Things To Know: London Bombing, St. Louis Protests & The Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sept. 17, 2017.

Number One: 2nd Arrest In London Train Attack

A second man has been arrested in connection with the London subway attack.

Twenty-nine people were hurt when a homemade bomb partially exploded.

The man arrested Saturday in west London is 21 years old.

The first man arrested is 18-years-old.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Number Two: Protests Continue In St. Louis

At least nine people were arrested Saturday night near St. Louis as people continued to protest the acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting of a black man.

A judge cleared Jason Stockley in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Prosecutors argued that Stockely planted a gun inside Smith’s car after shooting him five times, but the judge said there was no proof.

Police arrested at least 33 people Friday and nearly a dozen members of law enforcement were injured.

Number Three: Vikings Vs. Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at noon in Heinz Field.

Both teams are 1-0.

There have been reports that Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has been nursing an injured knee.

On Saturday, the Vikings activated quarterback Kyle Sloter from the practice squad.

However, that doesn’t mean he will play.

Case Keenum is the backup to Bradford if he can’t play.

Number Four: Emmy Awards On WCCO

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out Sunday night on CBS, starting at 7 p.m.

Stephen Colbert is the host.

The seven TV shows up for best drama include Stranger Things, This is Us and The Crown.

Some of the shows up for best comedy are Veep, Atlanta and Black-ish.

Alec Baldwin, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon are all scheduled to be presenters.