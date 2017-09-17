Bulldozer Rollover Kills 79-Year-Old Man In NE Minnesota

Filed Under: Accident, Fatal Rollover, Saginaw

SAGINAW, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a 79-year-old man was killed in a bulldozer rollover.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was called to the accident Saturday afternoon in Saginaw.

Authorities say Donald Raether was trapped underneath the bulldozer. He died at the scene.

Raether was last seen Saturday morning when he went to do some plowing on his property. His family went to look for him when he did not show up for lunch and found her underneath his bulldozer.

The machine apparently rolled over down a hill. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch