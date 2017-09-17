Dozens Rally, Show Solidarity With St. Louis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dozens of people in Minneapolis came to stand in solidarity with protesters in St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
On Friday in St. Louis, a white, former police officer was acquitted of shooting a black man. That sparked protests in the city throughout the weekend.
On Sunday, people gathered outside of the Walker Library in Minneapolis to show support for those protests in St. Louis.
“When Jamar Clark was murdered here in the Twin Cities, when Philando was murdered, cities across the nation and the world stood in solidarity with the Twin Cities,” Sam Sanchez with the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar said. “It’s important to realize we need to fight together, and we may not all be in the same location, but the problems are the same in all of our communities.”
About 50 people came to Sunday’s rally.
