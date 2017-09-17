Niall Horan To Kick Of The 2018 Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Grandstand entertainers for next year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together are already being announced.

On Friday, State Fair officials said that former One Direction member Niall Horan will play the first night of the 2018 fair on Aug. 23. He’ll be accompanied by special guest Maren Morris.

Tickets for the show will cost $59 or $49. They go on sale Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

Horan, of Ireland, is currently working on his debut album. His recently released single, “Slow Hands” went to No. 1 in over 40 countries.

Morris is an award-winning country star know for her hit “My Church.”

