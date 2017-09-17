Talking Points: Trump’s Flip-Flop On DACA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nowhere has the unpredictability of the Trump presidency been more in evidence than his changing positions on DACA.

Less than two weeks ago, the president announced he would do away with the program that grants legal status to immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally as children.

While DACA recipients are not citizens, the program allows them to get a driver’s license, take out a car loan and even buy a home.

The president’s announcement earlier this month that he was ending DACA created an enormous backlash — not only from Democrats but moderate Republicans.

Now the president, after compromising with Democrats, says he supports saving the program.

Navigate Minnesota is a group trying to help local DACA recipients figure out what all this means for them.

Juventino Meza, the group’s research director and a DACA recipient himself, was a guest ton WCCO Sunday Morning.

“For a lot of us now, there is the fear that this administration will target us and I think people are questioning whether or not they should apply and whether they should provide fingerprints, extensive documentation, background checks,” he said.

The president’s flip-flop on DACA has infuriated many conservatives.

Among them is commentator Ann Coulter, the author of the Book “In Trump We Trust,” who tweeted last week: “At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached?”