Sheriff: Head-On Crash Shuts Down Highway 8 In Chisago County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a driver had to be airlifted after a head-on crash north of the Twin Cites metro Monday morning.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on crash on Highway 8 at Quarry Road. Video posted from the scene shows a large truck tipped on its side and another vehicle ended up on a guard rail. First responders had to extricate one person from the vehicle that collided with the truck.
First responders just finished extrication. MN State Patrol on scene for crash investigation. Hwy8/ Quarry Rd will be shut down for a while. pic.twitter.com/32580SKDq6
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) September 18, 2017
Authorities say one driver had to be airlifted from the scene for further care, and Highway 8 will be closed for a few hours while the crash is investigated.
The driver was airlifted for further care. HWY 8 will be shut down for a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/9rdBkohaL4
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) September 18, 2017