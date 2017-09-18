Sheriff: Head-On Crash Shuts Down Highway 8 In Chisago County

Filed Under: Chisago County Sheriff's Office, Head-On Crash, Highway 8

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a driver had to be airlifted after a head-on crash north of the Twin Cites metro Monday morning.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on crash on Highway 8 at Quarry Road. Video posted from the scene shows a large truck tipped on its side and another vehicle ended up on a guard rail. First responders had to extricate one person from the vehicle that collided with the truck.

Authorities say one driver had to be airlifted from the scene for further care, and Highway 8 will be closed for a few hours while the crash is investigated.

