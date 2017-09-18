Coats For Kids

“Coats for Kids” is a Twin Cities effort to collect new and gently used  winter coats for children and families in our area.  This year marks  Pilgrim Cleaners 32nd year of collecting & cleaning “Coats For Kids”. You can donate new and gently used children and adult coats at any of the 25 Pilgrim Cleaners throughout the metro area during the collection period which is Sept 18-Oct 14!

Anyone unable to donate new or used coats may participate by sending a check to the “Coats for Kids” fund c/o Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, 3217 85th Ave No., Brooklyn Park 55443.  One hundred percent of the donations will go toward the purchase of new children’s coats.

Donations can also be made online by visiting: https://www.pilgrimdrycleaners.com/community/coatsforkids/

