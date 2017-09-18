Crystal Police Investigating After Video Of Attack Goes Viral

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the north metro say they are investigating a weekend attack on a teen with a physical disability after video of the assault went viral.

The Crystal Police Department says the attack happened Saturday morning outside the Target store on West Broadway. They describe the victim as a teenage boy with a physical disability.

The video of the attack was posted Sunday morning on Facebook. In less than 24 hours, it was viewed more than 5 million times, prompting thousands of angry comments. It has since been removed, along with the account of the person who posted it.

The nearly 2-minute video shows three teens approach the victim, who is in the parking lot outside the Target store. The group confronts the boy, and one of the teens is encouraged to “doing something.”

One of the teens then slaps the boy in the face. The boy tells the teens not to touch him and begins to walk toward the Target entrance.

When he’s just about to enter, the same teen who hit him runs after and kicks the boy in the back. The victim falls to the ground, and the group walks away, laughing.

Police say the victim and his family are pursuing criminal charges against the teens.