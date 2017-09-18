Burnsville Teen’s Death In NDSU Dorm Under Investigation

Filed Under: Death, Fargo, North Dakota State University

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway in Fargo after a 17-year-old boy from the south metro died in a dorm over the weekend on the North Dakota State University campus.

According to administrators at Burnsville High School, the teen was a senior at the school who was visiting friends at the college over the weekend.

On Monday morning, social media was filled with condolences and postings of loss under the hashtag #BurnsvilleStrong. The school says counselors will be available throughout the day to provide support for students.

The victim’s name has yet to be released by officials or the school.

Police say the teen was found unresponsive in a dorm room. First responders tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the teen’s death.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch