Burnsville Teen’s Death In NDSU Dorm Under Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway in Fargo after a 17-year-old boy from the south metro died in a dorm over the weekend on the North Dakota State University campus.
According to administrators at Burnsville High School, the teen was a senior at the school who was visiting friends at the college over the weekend.
On Monday morning, social media was filled with condolences and postings of loss under the hashtag #BurnsvilleStrong. The school says counselors will be available throughout the day to provide support for students.
Today is gonna be a hard day for all of us, but we must remember to keep our heads up, stay strong, & help each other out. #BurnsvilleStrong
— Justin Amaker (@JustinAmaker) September 18, 2017
The victim’s name has yet to be released by officials or the school.
Police say the teen was found unresponsive in a dorm room. First responders tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the teen’s death.
The cause of his death remains unknown.