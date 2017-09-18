Get Movin’ Monday: Healthy Meals For School Year’s Start

The need for quick yet delicious meals for the family to eat with a time limit or on the run is easy when you have recipes with minimal ingredients and the ability to prep things ahead of time.

Fresh Food Educator Kirsten Renee shared recipes for the following meal ideas.

CORN, TOMATO & BLACK BEAN JEWELED QUINOA SALAD

Ingredients

3 C. cooked quinoa, cooled

1 1/2 C. sweet corn kernels

1-2 large tomatoes, seeds removed & diced

1/2 C. black beans

1 jalapeno, diced

2 green onions, green & white parts, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

2 Tbsp. minced cilantro

Instructions

1. Place the cooked quinoa, sweet corn, tomatoes, black beans, jalapeno and green onions in a large bowl, stir to combine.

2. Add the olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper, salt, cumin and cilantro, stir to coat, cover & refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

3. Serve cold with the Chipotle Shrimp.

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

Ingredients

1 lb. raw tail on jumbo shrimp, deveined & pat dry

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. chipotle pepper powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. hot sauce

Instructions

1. Place the shrimp in a shallow glass pie plate or 8×8 glass baking dish in a single layer.

2. In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, thyme, oregano, smoked paprika, chipotle pepper powder, salt, sugar and hot sauce, pour over the shrimp and toss to coat well.

3. Cover dish with saran wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

4. Pan fry or grill shrimp for 4 minutes per side or until shrimp is opaque.

APPLE, PECAN & CHICKEN SALAD w. APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE

Ingredients

1/3 C. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. stone ground mustard

1 small shallot, chopped

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

½ C. olive oil

10 oz. Spring Mix or Romaine lettuce

2 apples, cored & diced

1 C. cooked quinoa

1/2 C. dried cherries

1/2 C. pecan pieces

Instructions

1. Place the vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, shallot, salt & black pepper into a blender & while blender is running pour in the olive oil until well blended, set aside.

2. Place equal amounts of lettuce, apples, quinoa, cherries and pecans on a plate, drizzle with the apple cider vinaigrette and lightly toss to coat.

QUICK & EASY CHICKEN CHILI

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. flour

8 C. chicken broth

1 rotisserie chicken, meat removed & shredded

3 cans Navy beans, drained & rinsed

1 C. tomatillo salsa or salsa verde

2 tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. salt

Toppings: diced avocado, diced tomatoes, tortilla chips, shredded cheese & sour cream.

Instructions

1. In a large pot over medium high heat, melt butter and whisk in flour, cook for 2 minutes.

2. Add the broth, whisking as you pour to blend together the flour mixture with the broth.

3. Add the chicken, beans, tomatillo salsa, cumin, chili powder & salt, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 20-25 minutes stirring occasionally.

4. Serve chicken chili with desired toppings