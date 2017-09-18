Man Dies At Hospital Days After South Minneapolis Shooting

Filed Under: South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man injured in a shooting in south Minneapolis last week has died.

Two people were injured in the shooting, which took place on the 4300 block of Fourth Avenue South Sept. 12.

A woman was found shot in the arm. She had non-life threatening injuries.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times. Police said the man died at Hennepin County Medical Center Saturday.

The man’s identity has not been released. Police said no arrests have been made in the shooting.

