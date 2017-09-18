Gophers Jacob Huff Earns Big Ten Weekly Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota junior Jacob Huff earned Big Ten weekly award on Monday after the Gophers beat Middle Tennessee State 34-3 on Saturday to finish their non-conference schedule.
Huff was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Huff intercepted a pass and took it 67 yards for a touchdown, giving Minnesota a 20-3 lead in the second quarter. It was his first career touchdown. Huff also recorded four solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss.
It’s his first career award and the Gophers first defensive award since Blake Cashman won it last November.
The Gophers (3-0) have a bye this week before hosting Maryland on Sept. 30 at TCF Bank Stadium.