Gophers Jacob Huff Earns Big Ten Weekly Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota junior Jacob Huff earned Big Ten weekly award on Monday after the Gophers beat Middle Tennessee State 34-3 on Saturday to finish their non-conference schedule.

Huff was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Huff intercepted a pass and took it 67 yards for a touchdown, giving Minnesota a 20-3 lead in the second quarter. It was his first career touchdown. Huff also recorded four solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss.

It’s his first career award and the Gophers first defensive award since Blake Cashman won it last November.

The Gophers (3-0) have a bye this week before hosting Maryland on Sept. 30 at TCF Bank Stadium.

