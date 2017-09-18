Victim Identified In Fatal South Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed last week in south Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 44-year-old John Robert Lacy, of Minneapolis, was fatally shot in the head Friday morning. His manner of death was listed as homicide.
Minneapolis police say the shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Chicago Avenue South and Franklin Avenue East. Less than an hour later, Lacy was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.
No arrests have been made in the case, but police say part of the shooting was captured on surveillance cameras.
The shooting is not believed to be random.