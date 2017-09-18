Stefon Diggs Sports ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Cleats In Sunday’s Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It looks like the Vikings’ star wide receiver might have a favorite game show.

Stefon Diggs wore a pair of custom cleats in Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh Sunday featuring many WCCO viewers’ favorite game show — Wheel of Fortune!

The cleats feature the show’s classic logo along with a piece of the wheel itself.

Diggs and several other players wore customized Randy Moss cleats in last Sunday’s win over the Saints, designed by Mache Custom Kicks:

