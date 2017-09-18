Stefon Diggs Sports ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Cleats In Sunday’s Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It looks like the Vikings’ star wide receiver might have a favorite game show.
Stefon Diggs wore a pair of custom cleats in Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh Sunday featuring many WCCO viewers’ favorite game show — Wheel of Fortune!
The cleats feature the show’s classic logo along with a piece of the wheel itself.
Diggs and several other players wore customized Randy Moss cleats in last Sunday’s win over the Saints, designed by Mache Custom Kicks:
Straight cash homie. Not only is #MNF the start to the @Vikings season tonight but it's also the night @randygmoss gets inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor. For such a special occasion my man @stefondiggs and I had to cook up something special to honor one of the greatest. Make sure to swipe through all the pics. Portraits hand painted, no airbrush, no safety nets. Can't wait to get out there tonight and see em in action 😈 #skol #custom #brkicks @espnnfl @br_kicks @complexsports #angelusdirect #vikings