Pediatrics Academy Issues Tattoo Guidelines For Teens

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More teenagers are getting tattoos and piercings. For the first time, the American Academy of Pediatrics has issued recommendations to have it done safely.
The guidelines say teenagers should make sure the salon is sterile, clean and reputable.
They should ask for information about how to care for their tattoo or piercing, and they should understand tattoos and piercings might hurt their chances of getting a job.
“Tattooing is much more accepted than it was 15 to 20 years ago,” Dr. Cora C. Breuner said, in the report. “In many states, teens have to be at least 18 to get a tattoo, but the regulations vary from place to place. When counseling teens, I tell them to do some research, and to think hard about why they want a tattoo, and where on their body they want it.”
In a 2014 survey, 76 percent of people interviewed said they believed body art affected them getting hired.