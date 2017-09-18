Minnesota United Adds Chris Wright As CEO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former Minnesota Timberwolves executive is leaving that post to become the new leader of the Minnesota United.

United team officials said Monday Chris Wright has been hired as the team’s chief executive officer. The move comes after Wright spent 13 years as the president for the Timberwolves and Lynx, and spent 26 years total in the organization.

Wright will oversee the business and sporting sides of the Minnesota United and will start Oct. 6, after the WNBA Finals. The Lynx have a rematch with the L.A. Sparks to determine this year’s WNBA champion.

Wright is originally from England and played and coached in various pro and semi-pro soccer leagues.

