Timberwolves Sign F Amile Jefferson, G Melo Trimble

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday they have signed forward Amile Jefferson and guard Melo Trimble.

Both went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, and Jefferson played with the Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League. He averaged 2.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11 minutes per game in five games. He helped Duke win a national championship in 2015 and was a college teammate of current Timberwolves guard Tyus Jones.

Trimble played three seasons at point guard for Maryland and averaged 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 104 games. He was named First Team All-Big Ten last year after scoring 16.8 points per game as junior while collecting 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Trimple played for Philadelphia in the NBA Summer League, averaging 10.3 points and 1.3 steals per game in three games.

