4 Things To Know: Trump At U.N., Dallas Cowboys’ Worth & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Tuesday, Sept. 19. They include Hurricane Maria’s path toward Puerto Rico, and an audit on how often Minneapolis Police are using their body cameras.
Trump Heads To U.N.
President Donald Trump will deliver his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday. The address is likely to touch on the president’s “America First” vision, as well as foreign policy challenges, like Iran and North Korea. On Monday, Trump called on the world body to enact reforms.
Hurricane Maria Now A Category 5
Hurricane Maria is roaring through parts of the Caribbean already battered by Hurricane Irma. Maria made landfall on the island of Dominica last night as a category five hurricane. The powerful storm system is now headed toward Puerto Rico.
Body Camera Audit Results Expected
Minneapolis City Council members will hear the results of an audit on police body cameras. Numbers released by the department yesterday show more than 55,000 videos recorded in a one-month period between July and August. Every Minneapolis Police officer is now required to activate their body cameras once they’re dispatched to a call. Chief Medaria Arredondo implemented the rule in late July, shortly after an officer shot and killed Justine Damond.
Dallas Cowboys Most Valued Team In The World
The Dallas Cowboys are the most valued team in the world. According to Forbes magazine, their worth increased 14 percent in the last year, reaching $4.8 billion. That’s more than $1 billion ahead of the Patriots. On average, an NFL franchise is worth a little over $2.5 billion.