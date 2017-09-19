Feed My Starving Children Hosts Meal Packing At Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of people packed into Target Field Tuesday afternoon, but not for a baseball game.
Instead they helped hand pack meals for hungry children.
Over the next two days, 4,000 people will pack 750,000 meals for children around the world. With help from the group Feed My Starving Children, volunteers carefully weighed and measured the ingredients for MannaPacks.
Each bag is made up of protein, carbohydrates and key nutrients which will help a child stay healthy and fed.
“The need has never been greater. With all the hurricanes, we send lots of food to those in need in the Caribbean and directly to refugee camps, to war torn areas. We’ve never seen the need as high as it is right now,” Ann Hill with Feed My Starving Children said.
Volunteers will be back to continue working on Wednesday. Last year’s “Pack at the Park” event helped feed 1,075 kids for an entire year.