Line Of Storms Threatens To Lash Minnesota With Hail, Strong Winds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Damaging winds, large hail and even tornadoes are possible overnight as a line of storms is expected to wash over Minnesota.
Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the storms will swoop into the northwestern corner of the state Tuesday night before pushing across most of Minnesota through the early morning hours.
According to the National Weather Service, western Minnesota is under an enhanced risk for severe weather. The most likely threats are strong winds and damaging hail. Tornadoes are also possible.
The line of storms is expected to weaken as it rumbles over the state.
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 19, 2017
Central Minnesota, including the western part of the Twin Cities metro area, is under a slight risk for severe weather. The storm is expected to hit the area early Wednesday morning.
As the workday begins Wednesday, the storms will be moving out of eastern Minnesota, which is under a slight risk of severe weather.
Looking ahead, the remainder of Wednesday looks to be clear. Thursday will bring warming temperature, and on Friday (the first day of Fall) temperatures could hit 90 degrees.