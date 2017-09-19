Patrol: Early Morning Pursuit On I-94 Ends With Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A pursuit early Tuesday morning on Interstate 94 ended in St. Paul with the suspect committing suicide.
The State Patrol says the pursuit began shortly after 2 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 after troopers tried to stop a weaving vehicle.
The driver then led troopers into downtown St. Paul, where stop sticks were deployed near John Ireland Boulevard. The suspect’s vehicle rolled to a stop shortly after.
The suspect killed himself as troopers approached his car, the State Patrol says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect’s identify was not released.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.