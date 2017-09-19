Joe Mauer Enjoying Big Season After Struggles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is way too early to anticipate what the Minnesota Twins and Joe Mauer will do once his eight-year, $184-million contract expires after next season.

We do know that 34 year old is enjoying a terrific season after some very mediocre ones, in the wake of winning three batting titles and three gold gloves when he was catching.

Mauer pulling a pitch of all things and hitting for a grand slam on Sunday is about as rare as a warm day in a Minnesota January.

But then again, we’re seeing a lot of things from Mauer this season we haven’t seen in a while.

“Joe’s endured a lot here the last few year, and he’s found a way this year to be out there on a regular basis, taking advantage of a break here and there to make sure he stayed strong,” said Twins Manager Paul Molitor. “And he’s been our most consistent, taking-a-good-at-bat kind of guy, not to mention Gold Glove defense.”

Mauer is once again hitting above .300 for the season, a number he hasn’t finished a season above since 2013.

But he’s experiencing a revival this year, and improving as the season’s gone on. Better than .329 since the start of July, .350 since August and .380 since the start of September.

“Probably just feel good healthwise, and that’s getting me out there every day. But, not a whole lot different than from what I usually try to do,” Mauer said. “You’re always trying to make adjustments throughout a season, and it’s been enjoyable just because of what we’re doing collectively. To see the guys making strides, especially our young players, you know, just getting better.”

He’s been a big part of getting there.