Charges: Teen Kidnaps Man At Knifepoint, Demands He Find Locksmith

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids man could face decades in prison in connection to a bizarre and violent kidnapping case.

The Anoka County Attorney’s office says 19-year-old Anthony Armonie Cooper is charged with one count of kidnapping and a count of second-degree assault.

The criminal complaint says Cooper approached a 59-year-old man who was standing outside of his apartment and taking photos of the sunrise on Sept. 17.

The victim told investigators that Cooper asked if he would call a locksmith for him, and both men went inside the victim’s apartment to make some calls.

Cooper apparently become irate due to the victim’s lack of success in finding a locksmith on a Sunday morning, and pulled out a knife, threatening to “slice” the victim’s throat.

The accused then ordered the victim to drive him to several locations in Coon Rapids and Mounds View in an attempt to find a locksmith, including a gas station and a CVS pharmacy.

Witnesses say Cooper held a knife to the victim’s throat, threatening to kill him and store employees if they didn’t locate a locksmith.

The victim says Cooper ordered him to drive to another business, but Cooper waited in the vehicle at that stop and told the victim to go in alone. The victim told store workers to call 911, and police soon arrived to find Cooper inside the victim’s car with a knife.

Investigators say surveillance video from one of the locations supported the claims from the victim and witnesses.