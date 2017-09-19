Man, 21, Arrested In Crash That Killed St. Thomas Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash in north Minneapolis Sunday morning.
The fatal crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. September 17 at the intersection of Stinson Boulevard Northeast and Ridgeway Parkway.
Responding officers found a car had slammed into a stoplight and a woman was trapped in the vehicle’s passenger side.
Officers were able to free her from the wreckage, but she died at the scene. She has since been identified as 20-year-old Ria Bharat Patel. She was a junior at the University of St. Thomas.
Witnesses reported that a male driver ran away from the crash before police arrived. Attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful.
On Tuesday, police said the suspected driver, Michael Laurence Campbell, was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable case criminal vehicular homicide.
Campbell’s booking photo is being held for investigative purposes.