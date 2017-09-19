Audit Reveals How Mpls. Police Are Using Body Cameras

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are Minneapolis police officers using their body cameras properly? We now have more answers after an audit of camera use was released Tuesday morning.

The practice of using body cameras came under scrutiny after Justine Damond was killed by a police officer in July. Neither of the officers on scene had turned their cameras on.

Shortly after, new Police Chief Medaria Arradondo changed the policy to require officers to turn cameras on for every call.

Results of the Minneapolis internal audit were read Tuesday morning.

Overall, more officers are using their body cameras since the policy changed, about 150 percent more officers than before. However, there are certain incidents like of use of force calls where the cameras aren’t being used at all or being used improperly.

Auditors said more Minneapolis Officers are wearing their cameras and 2.5 more hours of video is being recorded.

The audit did find some of the cameras are not being used to their fullest.

“Cameras aren’t always capturing a clear view of the event, there’s times when we have video, but it’s not as useful as we’d like it to be. It happens where officers get into a scuttle with someone their camera falls off, that stuff’s gonna happen,” said a representative from the audit committee.

Some of the audit findings:

• Some cameras not capturing clear view of events

• Some cameras turned off before event confusion

• Some cameras turned off without explanation

If officers do turn their cameras off, they are required to fill out a report as to why that happened.

The assistant chief was at the hearing and said they will use the audit to improve the 6-month program.

