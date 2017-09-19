‘Yo Quiero … Booze?’ Taco Bell Considers Adding Drinks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many are used to heading to Taco Bell after a drink or two (and no more) for a late-night snack.
Now, Taco Bell looks as though they’re hoping to cut out the middleman on that scenario.
According to reports, including one in Food & Wine, the restaurant chain is looking to open new “cantina style” locations that would serve alcohol.
These stores would also do away with the drive-thru windows, the reports say.
About 300 new locations are expected in this effort, which are expected to be complete by 2022.
Food & Wine touts the alcoholic option would be deemed “Twisted Freezes,” which would be slushies with tequila, rum or vodka.