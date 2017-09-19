Why Is Pumpkin Spice So Addictive?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just about any coffee shop, store or restaurant you visit right now will have the popular pumpkin spice flavor.
Starbucks started the trend with the Pumpkin Spice Latte, but why is it so addictive? Experts say the taste and smell trigger a nostalgic emotional response in the brain.
In other words, if the pumpkin spice blend — or a synthetic version — that has been added to your favorite food item reminds you of a baking pumpkin pie at grandma’s house, then it likely did its job.
Combine it with sugar and people tend to have a craving.