4 Things To Know: Mexican Earthquake, Maria’s Landfall & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Wednesday, Sept. 20. They include a nickname for Kim Jong Un that President Trump used in front of the U.N. general assembly, and St. Paul’s potential ordinance on menthol tobacco.
Hurricane Maria Reaches Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is getting hammered by Hurricane Maria. The Category 4 storm made landfall almost two hours ago. The National Weather Service is forecasting “catastrophic damage” for the U.S. territory. Government leaders are calling Maria the most dangerous storm in nearly 80 years.
Hundreds Killed In Mexico Quake
The death toll continues to rise in Mexico after a powerful earthquake hit the nation’s capital and nearby states. More than 200 people were killed. The magnitude 7.1 quake damaged dozens of buildings, including a school. The mayor of Mexico City says a number of people have been rescued alive.
Clinton Criticizes Trump’s U.N. Speech
President Donald Trump addressed the General Assembly for the first time. During the speech, the president referred to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man.” He also warned the United States could destroy North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies. Hillary Clinton appeared on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last night. She called the president’s comments “dark and dangerous.”
St. Paul Considers Menthol Tobacco Ban
The public will get a chance to weigh in on a proposal that would limit access to menthol tobacco in St. Paul. The City Council is considering ordinance changes that would ban the sale of menthol flavored tobacco products in all stores, except adult-only tobacco shops. Last month, Minneapolis passed a similar ordinance.