Gov. Dayton Responds To Proposed Low-Income Health Care Cuts

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Straight from Minnesota to Washington D.C., Governor Mark Dayton fired off a strongly-worded letter on Tuesday to the Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

This comes after he learned it could cost of the state much more than initially expected in federal dollars for low-income health care: approximately $369 million in cuts.

The Associated Press reports that during the legislative session, Minnesota lawmakers devoted $300 million to ease a spike in health care premiums, spending an additional $542 million to set up a reinsurance pool for the next two years. That would help lower rates by helping insurers cover bigger claims for those who make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but can’t afford private insurance.

Initial assessments showed this plan would work, but not under the new Trump administration’s reforms. The federal government would instead penalize for this and the state would see millions in funding cuts.

“Essentially, we are being penalized for doing exactly what the President and you have been encouraging us to do: take new reform initiatives,” wrote Governor Dayton in the letter.

