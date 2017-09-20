Las Vegas Motorcyclist Killed In Douglas Co. Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 51-year-old Las Vegas man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Douglas County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the patrol, the incident occurred at 4:03 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Highway 114 in La Grand Township.
There, the unidentified motorist was westbound on the interstate in the construction zone with both the east and westbound lanes temporarily confined to the westbound lanes. The motorcyclist crossed from the westbound lane to the eastbound lanes and then into the center median.
The motorcycle then struck a cable barrier post, which ejected the driver, who then struck another cable post. The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries.
The deceased victim’s identity is expected to be released Wednesday.