Witnesses: Man Was ‘Super Drunk’ Before Crash That Killed Passenger

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is charging a man with causing the death of a 20-year-old University of St. Thomas student.
Witnesses say they saw Michael Campbell, 21, run away after crashing into a traffic signal at Stinson Boulevard Northeast and Ridgeway Parkway Sunday at about 3:40 a.m.
Ria Patel was trapped inside the vehicle, and later died at the scene.
The criminal complaint says Campbell was on the run for two days before he was arrested in Wright County. He told investigators he fled the scene after being “traumatized” by seeing Patel’s injuries.
Police say Campbell left his wallet in the car, and they went to his address to find several people at the home. They told officers Campbell was “super drunk” when they last saw him before 2 a.m.
Campbell already had five driving-related convictions, and was on probation for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run in January.
He was also convicted of having marijuana in his vehicle, failure to stop at a stop sign and careless driving.
Campbell was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.