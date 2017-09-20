‘You Must Give Back’: Gene Simmons On Hurricane Benefit Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former KISS singer and bassist Gene Simmons is headlining a concert Wednesday night at CHS Field to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

This will be the first time in 16 years that he and former bandmate Ace Frehley have performed together on stage.

Proceeds from The Children Matter Benefit Concert will go to helping with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Minnesota-based nonprofit Matter donates goods to help children and families across the world.

“It could be your family and your house under water,” Simmons said.

At 68 years old, the superstar can still put himself in some else’s shoes.

“I come from nothing, I couldn’t even speak English when I came to America,” Simmons said. “Because America has been so good to me and given me the life I never dreamed that I would have, you must give back.”

Born in Israel, Simmons wants to give hurricane survivors across America a chance to chase their dreams.

“The media has this thing going on that we all hate each other but it is the complete opposite,” former bandmate Frehely said.

“Family is family and you can disagree about all types of things,” Simmons said.

Simmons insists he wants the evening to be about the thousands of families impacted by natural disasters in recent weeks, not his former band.

“We are doing a good thing,” Simmons said.”Rockers are going to leave their egos at the door, we are all going to get up on stage and do something good for our fellow Americans.”

The show is a reminder that in times of need, coming together and helping out is the right thing to do.

“Ultimately, you’re not Democrat or Republican, conservative or liberal,” Simmons said. “Let’s all remember that flag represents all of us.”

The concert also features former Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder, Cheap Trick, and Minnesota’s Flipp and The Jayhawks.

Click here for ticket information.