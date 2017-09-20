Simmons, Frehley To Reunite For St. Paul Show That Benefits Hurricane Victims

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday night in St. Paul, a member and former member of KISS will reunite for a benefit concert to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The Gene Simmons Band will perform at CHS Field with Simmons’ former KISS bandmate Ace Frehley. They have not performed together on stage in 16 years!
All proceeds from “The Children Matter Benefit Concert” will go to help children and families in and around Houston, Texas affected by last month’s storm.
Simmons talked about that Wednesday morning in St. Paul.
“The devastation could’ve happened to you, so today we are doing a good thing,” Simmons said. “Rockers are going to leave their egos at the door. We are going to get up on stage and do something good for our fellow Americans.”
The concert also features: Former Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder, Cheap Trick and Minnesota’s Flipp and The Jayhawks.
