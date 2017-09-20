Target Field Gets Ready For Tommie-Johnnie Football Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend, a professional ballpark will become home to one of the longest-running college football rivalries in the country.
On Saturday, Target Field will host the St. Thomas/St. John’s football game. The goal posts are in, the pitcher’s mound is gone and the infield dirt is covered.
The Target Field groundskeepers began the ballpark transformation Wednesday afternoon by painting football lines and the midfield University of St. Thomas logo on the grass. It is a home game for the Tommies. It’s also the 87th meeting between the two rivals.
St. John’s enters the game 3-0 and ranked No. 6 nationally in Division III. St. Thomas bounced back from a non-conference loss at UW-Stout with a 63-0 win at Carleton last week. The Tommies are ranked No. 10 in the country.
Gates open at 11 a.m. Kick-off is at 1:10. This is the inaugural football game at Target Field. Last year, it hosted a Major League Soccer match.