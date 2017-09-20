Mpls. Group Seeks To Bridge Immigrants, Native-Born Minnesotans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some people in Minneapolis are trying to make the city a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees.
The We are Minneapolis campaign held a community meeting Tuesday night at the Brian Coyle Center.
The group is trying to start a dialogue and reaffirm the city’s commitment to be a welcoming place for all people.
Tuesday night’s event held a panel discussion to talk about ways the city can be more welcoming.
The meeting is part of a nationwide effort to bring together immigrants and native-born residents.
The group is holding another event Thursday, this time focusing on the experiences of young immigration. It will be at Powderhorn Park’s west side stage from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. If it’s raining, the event will move to Wellstone International School.