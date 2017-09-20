Wind, Hail Damage Reported After Night Of Severe Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There are several reports of wind and hail damage in western and central Minnesota after a line of storms rumbled across the state overnight.
The National Weather Service says reports of damage stretch from Lancaster in the far northwest to Granite Falls in the southwest. Hail and wind damage were also reported near Mille Lacs Lake in central Minnesota.
On social media, users in Stearns County in central Minnesota posted images of buildings and trees damaged and warped by strong winds.
Photo of storm damage in Melrose (Stearns Co.) from early morning storms. Photo by Mike Ettel. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/GkLT4opB7E
From Belgrade pic.twitter.com/iJE79NWjBs
There don’t appear to be any reports of tornado damage in Minnesota, although there were several reports of twister damage in eastern South Dakota.
The severe storms swooped down Tuesday night from northwestern Minnesota and washed over the western half of the state before weakening as they reached the Twin Cities metro area early Wednesday morning.
Looking ahead, a significant warmup is on tap. By Friday, highs are expected to climb as high as 90, inching close to daily heat records.