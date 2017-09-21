1 Zebra Mussel Confirmed In Lake Harriet, But No Treatment Necessary

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota DNR says a single zebra mussel has been discovered in Minneapolis’ Lake Harriet.

A Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board staff reported that one adult zebra mussel on a boat cover was recovered from the bottom of the lake.

No additional zebra mussels were found during 67 hours of diving, snorkeling and wading searches that involved the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, MPRB, two MPRB contractors and the DNR.

However, the discovery does mean that Lake Harriet will be added to the Infested Waters List for zebra mussels. There is a provision that it may be removed if no zebra mussels are found in future surveys of the lake.

“We’re grateful that no zebra mussels were found during the extensive dive, snorkel and wading search of Lake Harriet,” said Heidi Wolf, DNR invasive species unit supervisor. “While we regret that Lake Harriet will be added to the Infested Waters List because one zebra mussel was confirmed, we’re hopeful that the lake may be removed from the list if future searches continue to show no zebra mussels in the lake.”

DNR invasive species specialist Keegan Lund says no treatment for zebra mussels is necessary at this time. The lake will be carefully monitored the rest of the season and next year.

