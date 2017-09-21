4 Things To Know: Maria’s Strength, Trump’s Meetings & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, Sept. 15. They include the latest rescue efforts following Mexico’s earthquake, and the agenda for President Trump’s Thursday at the United Nations.

Maria Gains Strength In Caribbean

Hurricane Maria has regained strength and is now a Category 3 storm. It’s headed toward the Dominican Republic after leaving a trail of destruction behind in Puerto Rico. The storm is expected to hit Turks and Caicos by tomorrow, another island already battered by Hurricane Irma.

At Least 50 Rescued After Mexico Earthquake

Search and rescue efforts continue in Mexico following the deadliest earthquake to hit the country in 30 years. Yesterday, authorities managed to pull some children to safety after their elementary school partially collapsed during the quake. More than 50 people have been pulled from the rubble alive, but more than 200 were killed. Officials say power has been restored to almost all of the 4 million people affected.

Trump Meets With Japan, South Korea Leaders

President Donald Trump meets with the leaders of South Korea and Japan Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. High on the agenda is North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. On Tuesday, the President vowed the U.S. would “totally destroy North Korea” if forced to defend itself or its allies.

Ivanka Trump Reveals Postpartum Depression

Ivanka Trump is opening up about her struggle with postpartum depression. She says she experienced some level of postpartum after the birth of each of her three children. Trump says it was a very emotional experience, where she felt like she was falling short as a mother and businesswoman. According to the CDC, roughly one in nine women experience postpartum depression.