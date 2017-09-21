Sheriff: Cohasset Man Killed In Crash Involving Semi-Truck

Filed Under: David Lee Schildt, Fatal Crash, Minnesota State Patrol, Remer Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 61-year-old man died Wednesday night in a crash involving a semi-truck in Cass County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 8:25 p.m. on Highway 200 at Lock Trail NE in Remer Township, which is southwest of Grand Rapids. The State Patrol says a semi-truck hauling stake trailer was heading west on Highway 200 near Lock Trail NE.

The semi-truck was backing into a private drive on the south side of the highway when a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east hit the truck’s trailer. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as David Lee Schildt.

The crash is under investigation.

