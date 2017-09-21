Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first official weekend of fall is coming up. That means some of you are getting excited for Halloween. Valley Fair has a fun event to get you in the spirit. There’s also a lot going on at Mall of America, Canterbury Park and many Twin Cities museums if you’re “Working for the Weekend.”
Halloween is just around the corner and Valley Fair is getting into the Spirit with ValleyScare! New this year dark harvest, a scary maze. During the day, kids and families join Snoopy and the Peanuts gang for some not-so-scary family fun at The Great Pumpkin Fest. As darkness falls, the Halloween Haunt comes to life with more than 300 creatures and monsters. ValleyScare takes place every weekend through Oct. 29.
Saturday is Museum Day Live! Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country will provide free entry to anyone presenting a ticket. Twin Cities museums participating include Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Mill City Museum, Historic Fort Snelling, James J. Hill House and more.
Junk Bonanza Vintage Market takes place at Canterbury Park. Find amazing vintage, antiques, and upcycled goods from more than 150 vendors. Junk Bonanza opens today and goes through Sunday. Admission is $10.
Finally, it’s the most daring yoga class this fall. Strike a pose and stretch next to sharks, sea turtles and thousands sea creatures at Yoga Under the Sea in SEA LIFE Aquarium at Mall of America. Yoga events will be held in the 300-foot long tunnel this Saturday and next at 8 a.m. Guests will have the opportunity to learn from an experienced yogi and meditate amongst serene ocean creatures.