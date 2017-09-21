Foul Ball Injury Prompts Calls For Safety Nets At MLB Stadiums

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins game against the Yankees Wednesday was overshadowed by a heartbreaking injury to a young fan.

It happened during the fifth inning, as Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier hit a line drive foul ball that left a 2-year-old girl bloody in the face.

Frazier gasped as he and other players fell to their knees in shock, including Minnesota Twins Eddie Rosario.

The girl was carried out for medical attention. She had been sitting on the lower level behind third base.

“Every stadium needs to have nets ,” Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said.

Dozier called out the MLB after the game to require safety nets to extend down the base lines.

“I don’t give a damn about the view of a fan or whatever it’s all about safety.”

The Minnesota Twins extended their safety netting at Target Field ahead of the 2016 season. The nets go to the far ends of the dugouts. They’re seven feet high, and 100 feet long. The move followed a recommendation for teams to improve barriers near the dugout.

“I think it’s inevitable that you’ll see an expansion of netting over time,” Twins senior vice president of operations Matt Hoy said.

Hoy says extending the nets the entirety of the foul ball line would be difficult by design of the field. He says the team is always assessing safety measures, and he encouraged fans to do their part and be aware during play.

“You want to keep your eyes up and your eye on the game,” Hoy said.

The MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement Thursday saying in part: “Over the past few seasons MLB has worked with our clubs to expand the amount of netting in our ballparks. In light of yesterday’s event, we will redouble our efforts on this important issue.”